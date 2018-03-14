Valley parents join in on walkout protest against gun violence

On a day filled with student walkouts, parents gathered at Las Vegas City Hall to hold their own protest. (FOX5)

On a day filled with student walkouts, parents gathered at Las Vegas City Hall to hold their own protest.

It didn't stop students from showing up there too.

"I'm a sixth-grader who has more important high school goals to achieve than worry I might get shot in a class!" student Miles Gunther said. "Speaking of my school, that's actually the reason I'm here today. They wouldn't allow the 17 minutes. They wouldn't let people walk out. "

Demonstrators stood silent on the steps in order to remember the 17 victims in Parkland, Florida. Then they chanted, "Enough is enough!"

Desiree Acedo organized the protest after seeing adults get outshined by their younger counterparts. She has family members who attended the same school that was devastated in Parkland, Florida.

"I want to get the parents involved. I want to get the community involved in helping our children," she said. "Being ex-military myself, I obviously support the Second Amendment, but there has to be some limitations."

Acedo brought her infant granddaughter to the protest. She said she's glad Miles brought his own mother.

"I love my mom very much. She has supported me in so much," Miles Gunther said. "Sure I may not be able to vote. Sure there's a lot of things I can't do until a couple years but I'm still -- I may be a kid but I still deserve rights. I deserve to know what's going on."

Gunther said he's glad students in Las Vegas have been helping lead the way because of what happened in our city just a few months prior. This time he said he hopes something changes.

"This has given us a reason to focus on getting better gun laws. We don't need the politicians' tweets and prayers. We need them to actually do something."

Even if you don't agree with the message behind today's protests, I'm so encouraged to see so many parents willing to encourage their kids to exercise their First Amendment rights. I do it every day! pic.twitter.com/pquLDS3DDg — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) March 14, 2018

