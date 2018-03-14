USPS releases surveillance video of suspect in stolen mail truck in Las Vegas

The USPS released new surveillance video of the man who stole a mail truck on Saturday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The mail carrier said the suspect robbed him at gunpoint near Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway. USPS is now offering a reward for the suspect’s arrest.

“Perhaps they’re the most iconic vehicle on the road,” USPS spokesperson David Rupert said. “They’re super easy to identify. Everybody knows what that vehicle looks like. You’re not just going to slip away into the neighborhood.”

The suspect drove just one mile before abandoning the mail truck behind an apartment on Desert Inn Road, police said.

Rupert said the top speed of a mail truck is 45 mph.

“They’re fairly slow, they’re mapped for suburban roads,” he said. So he’s not surprised the suspect didn’t get very far.

“Many of them are right-hand drive,” Rupert said. “It takes special training. Everything is different, the mirrors the windows everything. It doesn’t make sense.”

According to Metro police, the suspect then stole another car without tags. In the surveillance video, the suspect came back to the mail truck and stole a box of mail.

“Only the dumbest of criminals steal our mail vehicles,” Rupert said. “It’s not a good idea. I’d ask that you leave our mail carriers alone.”

Both stealing a mail truck and stealing mail are federal crimes. If you have any information, contact Metro police.

