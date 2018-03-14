Thousands of students walk out of schools around the valley

Thousands of students walked out of class around the country Wednesday to demand change. (Dylan Kendrick / FOX5)

Thousands of students walked out of class around the country Wednesday to demand change. The Las Vegas valley was no exception. Students protested for safer schools and to end gun violence.

More than one thousand students left class at Coronado High School. They filed to the football field for 17 minutes where they rallied for change and honored the Parkland victims.

The organizer of the Coronado walkout is senior Madeline Griffin. She’s a Route 91 Harvest Festival survivor who felt like she had to make a change.

“For me, it's personal because of the shooting that happened here. Me and my family were there,” Griffin said, “We've been working for this for a really long time and I was excited to get out here and get it done and make our stand.”

All around the valley, other students did the same thing.

“We are the next generation coming up, so what change we want is what should be happening,” Sierra Vista High senior Harmony Dominguez said.

“This is enough, this is the end of this. We need to not only push for legislation, we need to continue further and demand that things need to be done so that students don't go to school with the first thing on their mind being 'How am I gonna dodge a bullet?” a Las Vegas Academy student said.

At some schools, even principals and teachers stood proudly with students.

“This is civics lessons 101 and I think it was important for the kids to kind of see that and what it's all about and how to peacefully get your message across and man we need that these days,” Sierra High Principal John Anzalone said.

