Conservative students want voices heard amid Las Vegas school walk outs

"Today we are standing strong for the second amendment. It is under attack from other teenagers in the U.S."

That's what Green Valley High School Senior Conrad Rawhouser said in response to the thousands of student walk-outs around the valley.

He organized a sit-in, instead.

He told FOX5 the plan was for about 25 students to stay in their classrooms. He later said nearly 100 students participated in his event. Rawhouser said it was widely known around the school he was opposed to the walk-outs and the anti-gun rhetoric.

"I've been getting mixed reviews [on my event]," he said with a laugh. "There are students who have called me some pretty nasty words, but whatever. I guess that's the First Amendment."

Rawhouser and his friend Tanner Webb are the head of the conservative school group "Tipping Point."

"It's hard, I am definitely in the minority," Webb said. " A lot of people are afraid to voice their opinions or come up with their own, so [all the students] are just bandwagoning on one side."

The two said they know their opinions differ and may bother some of their fellow classmates, but they said their only goal is to make their school more safe, and they said they believe they can do that without infringing on the Second Amendment.

Rawhouser said he would like to see more emphasis on trained armed security on their campus, better locking doors for classrooms and said people could stop such mass casualties if they would act quick when they happen.

"[People need to stop] being sheep. You always see people during these mass shootings hiding in the corners. I think the response when there are firearms in school, the response we see is sheeply."

Rawhouser said he didn't get his conservative viewpoint from his parents. When asked, he laughed and said, "No. They're moderates."

More than 100 students participated in the walk out. They chanted and held signs. Students told me their demonstration was one of peace and love.

Green Valley also held an assembly where students could voice their concerns about safety to local politicians, school leaders and police. A version for parents was also held.

