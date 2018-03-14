Vegas Golden Knights announce partnership with Wynn Las Vegas

Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz on Wednesday announced a new official report partner with the team: Wynn Las Vegas.

According to a press release, Wynn will have in-arena branding at T-Mobile Arena and be part of various activations during Golden Knights home games. The team will be involved with appearances and engagements at the resort.

"Wynn Resorts is one of the premier luxury hotel brands in the world," Bubolz said, "And we look forward to collaborating on activations during Vegas Golden Knights home games and appearances with the Golden Knights team."

The Wynn is currently under the leadership of Matt Maddox after Steve Wynn resigned following sexual misconduct allegations.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.