Animal Foundation offers $20 adoption fee for large dogs

A dog is shown in an undated image. (File/FOX5) A dog is shown in an undated image. (File/FOX5)
If you're looking to expand your family with a dog, this might be a perfect time!

The Animal Foundation is offering a $20 promotion on dogs 30 pounds or heavier and six months or older. The promotion applies to dogs at the shelter and at the PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center in Henderson.

The promotion is valid from March 15 through March 18 and includes spay or neuter surgery, microchipping and vaccines. A city or government fee of $10 will apply to people in the city of Las Vegas or North Las Vegas. 

Anyone interested in adopting a dog can stop by the campus at 655 North Mojave Road or visit the adoption center at 286 West Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson. 

For more information on adoption, visit animalfoundation.com

