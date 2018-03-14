Police say former student brought toy gun to west valley middle school

Police on Wednesday quickly took into custody a former student of Garside Middle School after the person brought a fake gun to the campus.

Officers responded about 2 p.m. to the school at Torrey Pines and Alta drives after a teacher reported a former student brought what appeared to be a handgun to the campus.

The person was spotted by officers within minutes and after a short foot pursuit, was taken into custody.

The handgun was a toy gun made from Legos, police said.

The school was on lockdown while police responded, according to parents of students.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.