Northwestern University reports person with gun on campus

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Northwestern University is asking people to take shelter saying there is a report of a person with a gun on the school's suburban Chicago campus.

University spokesman Jon Yates said Wednesday afternoon that the school had a report of a person with a gun in Engelhart Hall, a graduate student dormitory on the Evanston campus. Yates says Evanston and Northwestern University police are on the scene.

The school also tweeted about the report, asking people to stay away from the area and to "shelter in a safe place and stay until further notice."

