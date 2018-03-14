CCSD bus driver arrested for relationship with student receives suspended sentence

Dominique Joiner, 25, was given a suspended sentence and five years of probation March 13, 2018 (LVMPD / FOX5).

A former Clark County School District bus driver who was arrested last year for sexual misconduct with a student was sentenced Tuesday.

Dominique Joiner, 24, received a suspended sentence of 12 to 34 months and five years of probation, according to court spokesperson Mary Ann Price. Joiner was arrested in June of 2017 on multiple sexual misconduct charges following a tip from a parent, according to CCSD police.

Joiner was caught exchanging lewd messages with a Northwest Career and Technical Academy student through social media, a CCSD release said.

He was originally booked into the Clark County Detention Center on multiple charges including two counts of sexual misconduct, two counts of kidnapping and one count of use of a minor for child pornography.

Joiner is no longer employed with the district, a CCSD representative confirmed.

