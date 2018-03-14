UNLV President Len Jessup addresses resignation rumors

University of Nevada, Las Vegas President Len Jessup addressed recent resignation rumors that were being reported by Nevada media outlets.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Jessup called the reports "misleading" although he mentioned his intentions to begin searching for other opportunities.

Jessup shared the following statement with UNLV students and staff:

Dear campus community, Recent media reports about my pending departure are misleading. It’s no secret that a few regents and I have not always agreed on the direction of UNLV under my leadership. Over the last several weeks, I had conveyed to Chancellor Thom Reilly that the governance structure makes long-term sustainability for any president challenging. I continue to be passionate about UNLV and all our initiatives, but expressed to him my intent to begin looking at other opportunities. I am grateful for all the tremendous support on campus and in the community, and I am proud to be president of UNLV. Thank you for all your hard work and for staying focused on our core responsibilities to move the university forward. Sincerely, Len Jessup

The University of Nevada Las Vegas may soon have to search for a new president. The news took some students by surprise.

“I don’t know what happens at other universities,” UNLV senior Paul De La Torre said. “I know my experiences here since Len Jessup has been president, he’s been very engaging. “He’s allowed opportunities for students to truly make a difference at their university, and that is something that is a rare trait in a leader."

Jessup's message comes after multiple reports that he was being forced out of his position because of issues including the cost of UNLV’s new medical education building going up.

In his letter, Jessup called those reports “Misleading,” but also admitted that he hadn’t always meshed with the Board of Regents.

"I understand it is extremely challenging, what president Jessup is doing right now,” De La Torre said. “He has a real opportunity in standing his ground in where he believes this university should go in the future."

Jessup also said he told chancellor Tom Reilly that he believes “The governance structure makes long term sustainability for any president challenging.”

Though Jessup said he takes pride in being UNLV’s President, he said he plans to leave.

"I think there is a lot of bureaucracy that goes down,” said UNLV Senior Michael Mooney, ”It’s unfortunate he has to step down, but I think that everyone has their time and perhaps this is the best time to step down in grace."

Board of Regents did not respond to requests for comment.

