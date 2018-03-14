Police: Pair wanted for stealing luxury watch from Caesars Palace store

Two robbery suspects were caught on surveillance video after stealing a luxury watch March 12, 2018 (LVMPD).

Las Vegas Metro police are searching for two suspects who stole a high-end luxury watch from a retail store at the Caesars Palace resort.

Police said two men entered the store located on the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard near Flamingo Road on March 12. The suspects pretended to be customers before using force to steal the high-end watch, a Metro robbery release said.

No one was injured in the robbery, police confirmed.

Police described the suspects as black men raging anywhere from 20 to 30 years old. One man wore a blue shirt, black pants and white tennis shoes. The second man wore a white shirt, camouflage pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspects is urge to contact the LVMPD Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

