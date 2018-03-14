Man shot in head after drug deal in northeast Las Vegas

A man sustained critical injuries after he was shot in the head following a drug deal at a northeast Las Vegas apartment complex, police said.

Las Vegas Metro officers were dispatched to reports of multiple shots fired shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday night at the 4800 block of Nellis Oasis Lane, near Nellis and Las Vegas Boulevards. Lt. David Gordon said an adult man was running across Lamont Street when a black male suspect opened fire multiple times striking the victim once in the head.

The man was transported to a hospital in critical condition but remains stable, police said. Lt. Gordon said the incident stemmed from a drug transaction in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

The alleged shooter was described as a black man who was a passenger in a red four-door Dodge Charger. The description of the car's driver was not available, police said.

Police have not made an arrest in this incident. Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) is urged to contact police immediately.

