Hawaiian favorite Zippy's announces Las Vegas location

Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Zippy's Restaurants announced on Tuesday its first continental U.S. location, coming to the "Ninth Island," Las Vegas.

The new location will be the chain's 25th, serving Hawaiian favorites such as their signature chili, Zip Pac bentos and more, according to a release. The specific location has not yet been announced, but it's scheduled to open in early 2019 with 9,000-10,000 square feet.

On Tuesday, the company distributed a request for proposal to real estate owners to find their stand-alone location. 

“The city is a natural fit for our brand given the significant number of Hawaii transplants in the area and we believe it is the ideal choice for our first location outside of Hawaii,” said Zippy’s CEO Jason Higa.

Zippy's was founded more than 50 years ago in Honolulu. 

