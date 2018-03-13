Immersive 'Kind Heaven' entertainment journey set to open in 2019 at the Linq

The Linq Promenade has announced the opening of a brand new entertainment experience.

"Kind Heaven" will be opening in August 2019.

Perry Farrell is most well known as the lead singer of alternative rock band Jane's Addiction and for creating the Lollapalooza festival. He said his idea behind Kind Heaven came to him one night "in a very vivid dream."

"You'll never forget it. If I close my eyes now, I can still see the scene," Farrell told FOX5. "I wanted to speak about it every time I opened my mouth, and I've had this secret for about five years. Every once in a while it would come up, and my wife would be like -- Shh! Shh! Shh!"

The idea behind Kind Heaven is somewhat difficult to describe because it is so unique. Farrell described it as an "artistic journey" that will feature a lot more than just bars, restaurants and music.

Cary Granat, the CEO of Immersive Artistry, said anyone who enters Kind Heaven will be immersed into a new world.

"People are going to look to us to say, 'I cannot believe what I just did,'" Granat said. "We are discovery. We're kind of something that doesn't exist anymore in our day to day life, which is that sense of genuine wonder and awe like, 'WHAT just happened?' And if we can bring that back, that's a win. That's a big win."

"It's not like you're going to a theater, sit down, and the show starts at 9:45 and it's over by, whatever, 11." Farrell said.

The journey will begin when customers walk through the door and purchase a "train" ticket that transports participants to southeast Asia. The new world is not supposed to feel anything like Las Vegas.

"We have digital holographic monkeys doing monkey wrestling!" Granat described.

"Once we have you on the train, we don't let you go," he joked. "Unless of course you need to go, and then of course we let you go!"

Caesars Entertainment says you can order more than just a drink inside #KindHeaven. You can order a FEELING.



Do you want to feel more energized? Do you need more stamina?



It's just one of the nuances inside this $100 million, 100,000 square foot entertainment hub. — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) March 13, 2018

Granat said he hopes not to spend the entirety of his $100 million budget, especially because creators intend to keep ticket prices affordable. He also said, so far, he has only been able to share about 40 percent of the ideas hidden within Kind Heaven.

Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak said the idea behind Kind Heaven was way beyond what his imagination is capable of coming up with. He praised the project and said he was eager to see the hundreds of jobs it will create.

"I declare today, March 13, 2018, Kind Heaven Day in southern Nevada and on the Las Vegas Strip!" Sisolak proclaimed.

