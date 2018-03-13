PETA offers $5,000 reward as battle brews at dead bunny dump site

Neighbors near CSN's West Charleston campus, especially near the Mental Health Facility there, said they often see hundreds of rabbits in the area. (FOX5)

Neighbors near CSN's West Charleston campus, especially near the Mental Health Facility there, said they often see hundreds of rabbits in the area. The animals have been there for decades, but the population has dwindled.

"We have been out here everyday rescuing rabbits. We're taking about 10 a day from here, so about 250 in total." Stacey Taylor with Bunnies Matter in Vegas Too said.

Bunnies Matter in Vegas Too focused their efforts on the mental health facility, after more than a dozen rabbits were found dead. The veterinarian who performed the necropsies said the bunnies did not die of natural causes.

"We did three necropsies, all of them had fractured ribs," veterinarian Nicole Smee said. "I thought maybe someone stepped on them or hit them with something because there were multiple ribs in a row fractured."

The animal rights group members said their goal is to help these animals and find their forever homes, but employees at the mental health facility said they want them off their property. Security with the facility told the Bunnies Lives Matter Too group that what they were doing was illegal and security demanded the group get off the property.

That security guard said those bunnies are a part of the facility, and have been for more than 20 years. The guard said what these groups is doing is wrong, and illegal.

PETA offered a $5,000 reward for information related to the suspects who killed the rabbits on the Mental Health Facility Campus.

