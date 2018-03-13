Las Vegas police investigate after man shot in neck in northeast - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate after man shot in neck in northeast valley

Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police on Tuesday were investigating a shooting in the northeast valley.

Police responded about 2:01 p.m. to the 3800 block of Via Lucia Drive, near Alexander and Pecos Roads. A man was taken to University Medical Center after being shot in the neck.

No other details were released. Stay with FOX5 for updates.

