Las Vegas woman found guilty on 46 counts of child abuse, related charges

A Las Vegas woman was found guilty by jurors on Tuesday on 46 counts of child abuse and related charges.

Janet Solander was arrested in 2014 along with her husband, Dwight Solander and her daughter, Danielle Hinton, after three children told police they were beaten and starved under their care.

According to a Las Vegas Metro police report from March 2014, a social worker reported that the three children said they were beaten with paint mixing sticks for wetting themselves or their beds, taking more than a minute or two to use the bathroom and for having wrong answers on their homework.

They also said they would be forced to sleep on boards, without sheets and blankets, while a fan blew on them all night. They said they would not be allowed to use towels to dry themselves after a bath or shower, but rather stand in front of a large fan and be air dried, according to the report.

[RELATED: Police: Trio arrested after 3 kids beaten, humiliated, starved]

The charges included child abuse, sexual assault and assault with use of a deadly weapon. Solander is scheduled to be sentenced on May 10 by Judge Valerie Adair.

Attorneys for Solander declined to comment.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.