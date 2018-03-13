Vegas-area county lawmaker files as Democrat for governor

Chris Giunchigliani is shown in an undated image. (File)

A veteran county lawmaker in Las Vegas has filed documents to run as a Democrat for governor.

Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani used the occasion on Tuesday to talk about touring Nevada counties and opening her first campaign office in Reno.

Known to many as Chris G, she is a former teachers' union president who was first elected to the commission in 2006.

The seven-member body has jurisdiction over the Las Vegas Strip and unincorporated parts of a county with more than 2 million of the state's 3 million residents.

Giunchigliani will vie against Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak and several lesser-known candidates for the Democratic nomination June 12.

Filings end Friday.

The top Republican candidates so far are Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt and state Treasurer Dan Schwartz.

