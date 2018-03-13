Nevada attorney general files as Republican for governor

Attorney General Adam Laxalt is shown in an undated image. (File)

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt has filed documents to run as a Republican for governor.

Laxalt made it official Tuesday at the Secretary of State's office in Las Vegas, ahead of a June 12 primary that will pit him against state Treasurer Dan Schwartz and several other lesser-known GOP candidates.

Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak and Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani are the best-known Democratic nominees in the campaign to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval.

Candidates' filings are due by Friday.

Adam Laxalt won election as the state's top law enforcement official in 2014.

He's a former U.S. Navy judge advocate general who served in Iraq and later taught law at the United States Naval Academy.

His grandfather, Paul Laxalt, was a Republican Nevada governor and U.S. senator.

