Local company saving fire departments millions through truck refurbishing

Over the last 10 years, Fire Trucks Unlimited has grown so much that it recently celebrated its milestone anniversary with the opening of another refurbishing center. And all of the business it gets translates into financial savings for fire departments around the world.

The company refurbishes fire trucks, ambulances, Airport Crash Fire Trucks from all over the world and sends them back to departments that otherwise can’t afford brand new rigs.

The Henderson based company, which has now saved departments upwards of $50 million over the last 10 years started in 2008 with just three employees in a small garage. Now, it has more than 60 employees and remains a family-owned business.

The company has completed more than 250 projects in the last 10 years and now produces the newest Brush Fire Truck called the “REBEL” built right in Henderson NV.

