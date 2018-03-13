Project Neon closes Spaghetti Bowl ramp

At 9 p.m. Monday, the Nevada Department of Transportation closed a Spaghetti Bowl highway ramp as part of Project Neon and said it will keep it closed for 30 days.

The ramp connects the U.S. 95 Northbound to Interstate 15 southbound. Crews will work on ramp paving, striping, and construction.

“It’s a lot of noise, but I know it’ll make my commute better later on,” Tenaya Creek Brewery master brewer Anthony Gibson said.

Two miles away from the latest closure, Gibson said Project Neon is affecting his daily commute and day to day operations at the brewery.

“We can literally feel it in the ground, the large jack hammer,” Gibson said. “We keep the door closed to keep the dust out. We want to keep our brewer facility as clean as possible.”

A spokesperson with NDOT said by the end of the Summer 2019, drivers will experience a wider, less congested, and safer commute.

NDOT said it will close the MLK exit ramp off of Interstate 15 Northbound Tuesday night. NDOT is recycling the concrete from demolition and using it to fill embankments.

