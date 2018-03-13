NCAA basketball tournament means big bucks for valley sportsbooks

Americans will wager $10 billion dollars on the NCAA Basketball Tournament, which tips off this week, but only a small fraction of that is bet legally, according to the American Gaming Association. (FOX5)

The AGA estimated $300 million of that total will be bet legally, at counters in Nevada sportsbooks. It's a small percentage of the nationwide total, but it means big bucks for sportsbooks.

"We'll write more tickets in the first four days of March Madness versus the Super Bowl," Las Vegas Superbook's Jay Kornegay said. "It's just electric, there's nothing like it."

Kornegay added that it's not always the usual bettors putting their money on the big dance, and there's a lot of factors they make people want to open their wallets during March Madness.

"I think everybody has some type of interest in it, whether your team is playing in it, or your conference, or those hated rivals you love to root against ... everything is on the line, it's do or die," Kornegay said.

