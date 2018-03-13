Vegas man gets 7 years in federal prison in false-prize scam

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A 58-year-old Las Vegas man has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison on conspiracy and other charges in a false-prize scheme that prosecutors say bilked thousands of mostly elderly victims out of more than $20 million.

Glen Burke's attorney, Michael Miceli, said Monday that his client apologized in court Monday and was ordered to pay nearly $2.8 million in restitution.

U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey also sentenced the 58-year-old Burke to three years of supervised release following prison.

Burke pleaded guilty in December to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and criminal contempt for violating a 1998 court order on a Federal Trade Commission complaint requiring him to stop soliciting people with misrepresentations about winning prizes.

Prosecutors say co-defendant Michael Rossi also pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing.

