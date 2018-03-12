Non-profit getting ready for free prom attire event in downtown Las Vegas

The sign for Zappos is seen on its headquarters in downtown Las Vegas. (File/FOX5)

It's almost prom season which means thousands of teens around the Las Vegas Valley are searching for the perfect dress or tuxedo. Not every teen can afford an outfit for the big night, so a local non-profit is stepping up to help.

Project 150 is putting on their “Prom Closet” event Saturday, March 17. It’s an event where local high school students can shop for free with a personal shopper for their prom outfits.

“It was not an affordable dance for me when I was in high school. Parents decided, you know, we can't really afford to give you that ensemble for prom and pass up on feeding the rest of the family,” executive director of Project 150 Meli Pulido.

Pulido and Prom Closet Chair Cheryl Lastra want prom to be a magical night for every high-schooler in the valley.

The idea came while working with homeless and underprivileged teens five years ago.

“We realized prom was coming up and they didn't have anything to wear so the demographic of students who we were serving were passing on the most important dance of their high school,” Pulido said.

They partnered with Zappos to bring thousands of dresses and tuxedos to those students who couldn't afford them.

“They're already going through a lot in life. This should not be something that they look back and say ‘I wish I could have,’ we're making that possible,” Pulido said.

The students can work with a personal shopper to find everything they need down to shoes and accessories.

“To me it's more than just seeing the joy on the kids’ faces. It's watching their mom see them come out in a beautiful prom dress and start crying. It makes me cry,” Lastra said.

The event is at the Zappos campus downtown (400 Stewart Ave.) on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. Everyone is welcome, students are just asked to bring a valid school ID.

Each student will also get a voucher to have their hair and makeup done for the dance.

