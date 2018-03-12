Valley man shot 5 times trying to stop kidnapping speaks from hospital

Tony Buford was shot in the back five times as he tried to stop a kidnapping. (FOX5)

Tony Buford was shot in the back five times as he tried to stop a kidnapping. He has 10 bullet holes in his body; he was shot in the back and they came out the front.

"God just must have a plan for me," Buford said from his hospital bed laughing.

He was shot last Tuesday at his apartment in the 2800 block of South Decatur near Sahara. He says he had just arrived home when he heard fighting and screaming coming from the apartment directly above him. The next thing Tony noticed was Amir Abdul-Rahim carrying his two year old son naked and trying to get the child in the car.

"I just went up to him and was like 'Man don't get yourself in no trouble'," Buford said. "[Amir Abdul-Rahim] raised his arm up on the car and I told him 'I don't give a [expletive] about you having a gun.' I had no fear, no fear at all."

Right after that is when Buford said he was shot. Multiple bullets hit his lower back: one went through his leg, his lung and even his elbow. A man hunt for Amir Abdul-Rahim and his son, Kuwait Abdul-Rahim, began overnight. About 10 hours later, two-year-old Kuwait was reunited with his mother unharmed. Tony Buford said his only motivation for trying to stop Abdul-Rahim, was to help him and the baby.

"I can say I'm not mad at him. I don't hold vengeance in my heart for him. He needs help. I don't know what it was, I'm not mad though. I was never angry. If anything, I was more disappointed than anything that I couldn't get to him, you know?"

Metro Police said Amir Abdul-Rahim, was still wanted in connection with the kidnapping, and shooting, and had not been located as of Monday afternoon.

Tony Buford was initially taken to UMC, but he said his insurance would only cover a certain amount of days. He says UMC staff told him, 'This is your bill if you continue to stay here,' and it was an amount he says he could never afford. Tony was transferred to a rehab facility, but he said it doesn't have the necessary equipment to treat his wounds. His family has set up a Gofundme page to help with Tony's care.

On Monday, Tony was trying to learn to walk again as his femur was shattered by a bullet. He also has acute pneumonia because one of the bullets passed through his lung and filled with liquid.

