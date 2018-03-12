Police arrest disguised man for robbery of casino cage at New York-New York

Las Vegas police arrested a man they said robbed the casino cage at New York-New York hotel in January.

Cameron James Kennedy, 26, was arrested two weeks after the Jan. 10 robbery in an effort by Las Vegas Metro police, the FBI and the United States Attorney's Office.

Police said Kennedy robbed the casino cage shortly after midnight in the New York-New York. The investigation showed that Kennedy, originally described by police as a black man, had used face paint or concealing makeup to disguise his appearance.

[RELATED: Police looking for man who robbed Las Vegas Strip casino]

According to U.S. Attorney Dayle Elieson and a criminal complaint, Kennedy was under federal supervision for a bank robbery and was required to wear a GPS device. Kennedy cut off the bracelet three hours before the casino robbery.

During the robbery, Kennedy lifted his jacket to display a black semiautomatic handgun in his waistband, the complaint said. He told the cashier, “I want all your hundreds and don’t mess around. I am not kidding, I want all the hundreds.” Kennedy fled in a cab with more than $23,000.

After the robbery, Kennedy contacted a jeweler and placed an order for a $1500 gold bracelet but had not picked it up. He reportedly spent money on marijuana, food, hotel room stays and pre-paid debit card deposits.

As of Monday, he was in federal custody.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.