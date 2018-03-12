West Las Vegas elementary school locked down after possible threats, armed man investigation

Marion Earl Elementary School was on lockdown as police responded to a nearby neighborhood at Torrey Pines Drive and La Palma Parkway, between Hacienda and Tropicana Avenues. Police said they responded to reports of an armed man making threats on a nearby home's balcony.

Metro Police said the man was taken into custody, but he likely wouldn't be arrested. Only a bb gun was found. Police said they took the man into custody to get him help but there was no evidence of a crime committed.

Neighbors in the area said the man who initially called 911 did so because the man was "ranting about killing people" before he appeared with the weapon.

