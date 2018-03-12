FBI looking for additional victims of North Las Vegas man arrested for assault

The FBI is asking for the public's help with identifying additional victims of a North Las Vegas man arrested for sexual assault of minors.

Mohamed Abdikadir Muhina, 23, was arrested on March 2 and charged with sexual assault of a minor younger than 14 and lewdness with a minor under 16, according to a release. Muhina has lived in North Las Vegas for at least 13 years.

Muhina is described as 5'11", 150 pounds and has worked for ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft, as well as fast food restaurant Sonic. He drove a 2013 white Hyundai Sonata with the license plate 76E965.

Muhina was active on Facebook, Skype and a platform called Tango, the FBI said. His Facebook was under the alias Junior William.

Individuals with information concerning Muhina are asked to contact the Las Vegas FBI at (702) 385-1281 or the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children Cyber Tip Line at www.missingkids.com.

