FBI looking for additional victims of North Las Vegas man arrest - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

FBI looking for additional victims of North Las Vegas man arrested for assault

Posted: Updated:
Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Connect
Mohamed Abdikadir Muhina, 23 (FBI Las Vegas) Mohamed Abdikadir Muhina, 23 (FBI Las Vegas)

The FBI is asking for the public's help with identifying additional victims of a North Las Vegas man arrested for sexual assault of minors.

Mohamed Abdikadir Muhina, 23, was arrested on March 2 and charged with sexual assault of a minor younger than 14 and lewdness with a minor under 16, according to a release. Muhina has lived in North Las Vegas for at least 13 years. 

Muhina is described as 5'11", 150 pounds and has worked for ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft, as well as fast food restaurant Sonic. He drove a 2013 white Hyundai Sonata with the license plate 76E965. 

Muhina was active on Facebook, Skype and a platform called Tango, the FBI said. His Facebook was under the alias Junior William. 

Individuals with information concerning Muhina are asked to contact the Las Vegas FBI at (702) 385-1281 or the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children Cyber Tip Line at www.missingkids.com.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.