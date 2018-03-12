Lineup announced for WME's 2nd Annual BASH at the BEACH

Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino will host its first outdoor country music concert event since the 1 October Shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds of others.

The Academy of Country Music announced its lineup for WME’s second annual BASH at the BEACH. The two-night concert will take place at the Beach at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Friday, April 13 and Saturday, April 14. Concert-goers are invited to bring blankets, sit on the beach, or wade in the surf while enjoying the music from the cool confines of Mandalay Bay’s 1.6-million-gallon wave pool.

Arena-headlining country superstar and ACM Male Vocalist of the Year Nominee, Chris Young, is set to close out the two-night event with a special performance on Saturday night. Bringing his trademark high energy, platinum selling artist and widely praised performer Chris Janson will headline Friday night’s show. Cam, Dee Jay Silver, Granger Smith, Jordan Davis, LANCO, Lindsay Ell, Morgan Evans, Morgan Wallen, Parmalee, RaeLynn and Scotty McCreery are also set to perform. For a detailed show schedule, click here.

With the purchase of one ticket, fans can enjoy two nights of high-energy performances by country music’s hottest stars. Proceeds will benefit ACM Lifting Lives, the charitable arm of the Academy of Country Music.

This event is the latest to be announced in connection with the 6th Annual ACM Party for a Cause festivities, and it will be the place to be during “The Week Vegas Goes Country.” Fans will be able to purchase their two-day passes to BASH at the BEACH beginning Friday, March 16 at 10 a.m. (PST). Pre-sales begin Tuesday, March 13 at 10 a.m. PST. Click here to purchase tickets.

