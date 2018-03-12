Man arrested after decomposed body found in Las Vegas flood drain

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man found in a Las Vegas flood drain.

Las Vegas Metro police said Damon Echols was taken into custody on Friday and booked on one count of open murder.

Police found a decomposed body in a drainage tunnel west of Lake Mead Boulevard and Tenaya Way on Jan. 1. The body, identified as Arthur Crumb, was found under a blanket.

Initially, police said nothing appeared suspicious regarding the death but the coroner said the victim had several broken bones, a head injury, and internal bleeding.

According to Echols' arrest report, a woman told police she had been living in the same drainage tunnel with Echols where Crumb's body was found in December. Echols reportedly told her that he beat Crumb with his hands and a rebar pipe. The woman later found Crumb with a comforter covering his body. The woman said she continued to live in the tunnel with Echols for four additional days until Echols said he was going to leave for California.

Echols is scheduled to appear in court on March 19.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the Metro's Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.