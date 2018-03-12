Mining shafts in southwest Las Vegas to be filled

More than 40 mine shafts will be filled this spring in southwest Las Vegas paving the way for possible hiking trails.

A spokesperson for Clark County confirmed crews will begin to fill the mine shafts, previously known as Arden Gypsum Ridge Mines, near Fort Apache Road and Blue Diamond Road on April 2. It will take about one month to complete with a price tag of approximately $250,000.

The State of Nevada Division of Minerals has constructed fencing in front of the mines about 70 times in the past four years. However, the fencing was not effective and the mines posed a safety hazard to the public.

The spokesperson said there is not a specific timeline or allocated funding to transform the area into hiking trails.

