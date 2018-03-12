Inmates threaten to flip van, assault guards in Las Vegas

Three prisoners threatened to assault guards and flip over their transportation van in Las Vegas Monday morning, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Police said a private prison transport company was carrying nine prisoners in the back of the van when three of them got "combative." The three prisoners threatened to flip the van over by rocking it and harm the guards.

Officials from Metro police and Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the area of Buffalo Drive and Blue Diamond Road where the van stopped just before 3 a.m.

All of the prisoners were cooperative with responding law enforcement. The three "combative" prisoners were removed and secured again before the van left.

Medical personnel also treated a prisoner who complained of a blood sugar before clearing the scene.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.