Investigators: Heating lamps in chicken coop started Las Vegas fire

The fire in the chicken coop spread to the house, according to investigators. (Source: LVFR)

Fire investigators believe a blaze that damaged a Las Vegas home Monday started in a chicken coop.

Crews responded to the incident just before 6 a.m. in the 6200 block of Fairwood Avenue, near U.S. 95 and Jones Boulevard, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Arriving crews saw smoke and flames coming from the rear of the one-story home. Firefighters found the fire on the outside of the house running up the wall and extending into the attic. Crews were able to stop the fire before it caused any major damage to the attic.

Most of the damage was confined to the outside of the house, the department said. Damage was estimated at $20,000.

Investigators believe heating lamps in the chicken coop started the fire which spread to the house, the department said.

No injuries were reported.

