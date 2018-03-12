Study: MGM finds entertainment supports overall human wellness

The marquee of MGM Grand and a tower at New York-New York is seen in this undated picture. (File/FOX5)

Would you give up Netflix and YouTube if live entertainment was on the brink of extinction? If you said yes, you're in the majority.

In fact, 66 percent of people surveyed in a study commissioned by MGM Resorts International said they would forgo all online entertainment. The study, titled "The Truth About Entertainment," also found that 93 percent of Americans feel that live entertainment as essential to health and happiness. But just how much does entertainment influence people? Here's a breakdown.

76% said entertainment influenced who they are today

75% said entertainment drives their vacation choices

63% said entertainment impacts their hopes for the future

63% said it influences their choices in friends

62% said it determined their choice in a partner

51% said it influences their fashion choices

An infographic created to further detail the study's findings showed that 69 percent of Americans surveyed think the world would be a better place if more people sought out live entertainment, but many aren't getting the fix of entertainment they'd like.

