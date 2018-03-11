Revisiting reaction to OJ Simpson murder case after new documentary airs

In light of FOX News' OJ Simpson documentary about the murders of Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson, FOX5 went through the archives. Over the years, we have interviewed multiple people who knew OJ then and now, and we asked all of them: If OJ didn't do it, who did kill Ron and Nicole?

One of the first people we asked this question to was Norman Pardo. We met Norman in 2016 in Florida. Pardo said when OJ moved to Florida to avoid paying the Goldmans money from the civil suit, Pardo became OJ's manager.

During out interview with Pardo, he said he knew who killed Ron and Nicole, but wouldn't give me a name. He did hint OJ may know something about the murders.

"[OJ], he himself didn't do it," Pardo said.

That same year, we talked to Charlie Ehrlich who met OJ when he moved to Florida in 2001. Ehrlich said he lost contact with Simpson when Simpson went to prison, but Ehrlcih said he still adores OJ and considers him a close friend.

When we interviewed Ehrlich we asked him if he had ever talked to OJ about the murders of Ron and Nicole.

"[OJ] said I would never have done such a thing, and I looked in his eyes and I believed him," he said.

Another reason Ehrlich said he believes OJ is because of how much time they spent together.

"I was around him a lot. If you did something so horrible, you would slip. We would be together three, four days in a row. We would go to dinner, we would go out, and nothing. I was around him years and years and nothing, not even the slightest little implication."

Ehrlich said he doesn't know who killed Ron and Nicole, but another one of OJ's friends said he does, and that's Bruce Frumong.

Frumong and OJ go back to the 1990's, when Frumong used to be a sports memorabilia dealer.

Frumong said he still likes OJ, which was surprising because OJ robbed Frumong at gunpoint in Las Vegas in 2007. But before all of that, Frumong knew OJ and Nicole Brown-Simpson, and knew their friends.

Frumong said Nicole's group of friends were into drugs and that a group of friends owed a lot of money to drug dealers.

When Nicole was murdered, she was at her friend's home where she was staying. Frumong said he thinks the killers went to that house to collect money and they weren't even after Nicole, but she and Ron just happened to be there.

"[The drug dealers] were after her roommate, Faye Resnick. They used to do a lot of drugs, and they had a big bill. I'm told $60,000."

We did reach out to OJ Simpson's current lawyer, Malcom Lavergne, who said he was not happy the interview was airing.

Simpson is currently living in Summerlin, serving out his parole.

