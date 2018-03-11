Las Vegas teen with autism found after going missing in east valley

A Las Vegas teen with autism has been located after going missing since Saturday night in the east valley, according to his family.

Family reported Ronald Rucker was located Sunday evening.

Rucker, 14, went missing about 8 p.m. in the area of Stewart Avenue and Pecos Road after he had a medical episode, according to his step-dad Bee Olivares. He also goes by the name "Ron Ron."

He was last seen wearing navy blue shorts and a navy blue shirt with a Broncos logo. Ronald is 6'2" and weighs 228 pounds. He also has long side burns. His family said he cannot speak, but he responds to Ronald, Ron Ron or Ronnie.

