1 October couple says tragedy led them to engagement

A couple who survived 1 October is now getting ready to walk down the aisle. William King and Kimberly Flores said it wasn’t their original plan to tie the knot, but that tragic night changed everything.

The couple invited FOX5 to their engagement party on Saturday. They said 1 October is always on their minds and that it was that adversity that proved to them they could get through anything together.

Three years ago, King and Flores vowed they would never get married.

“When we first met, we had kids -- been there, done that,” the pair said. “We went through horrible divorces. Marriage to us was like a document. We were like, ‘We don't need it.’”

But that all changed the night of 1 October. The couple remembers hearing the first shots at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

“I thought it was fireworks, but she knew immediately it was bullets,” King said. Amid the chaos, the two started running.

“I just jumped on top of Kimberly and from there, there's not much I can remember,” he said.

King was shot in the back and had to be rushed to the hospital. Flores was not far behind.

“I just got desperate,” Flores said. “I wasn't going to wait for a doctor to contact me and tell me if he's alive or not. So I started looking for him around the hospital.”

She searched every room.

“I found him. When I found him, nobody else could take me from him,” she said.

The two said that’s the moment they decided to make a different kind of vow.

“The moment we saw each other, we just gave each other a kiss, and we said we got to get married,” she said.

Then two months later, King made it official with a ring. The couple invited friends and family to celebrate their engagement on Saturday.

While they said 1 October made their love stronger, they said it’s still hard to look back at that night.

“The way it happened – honestly, it's a miracle. I'm a miracle. We're a miracle,” King said. “I just get emotional. It’s hard to find that balance of happy and guilt, but you can only be happy.”

So for better or for worse, they’re choosing to lean on each other forever.

“I only have a right side -- she's my left side, we'll just say it like that,” King said.

The couple has set a date for next year.

