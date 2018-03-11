Taxicab carjacker arrested in North Las Vegas after jumping on semi-truck

A wild series of events on Saturday night led to a man's arrest near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Las Vegas Metro police responded at about 8:15 p.m. to a taxicab carjacking at Las Vegas Boulevard and Carson Avenue, near Fremont Street, Lt. Jeff Goodwin, of Metro police, said. The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Nathaniel Goldsmith, hailed a taxi with another man from the Palazzo, before they climbed out of the back. Goldsmith grabbed the taxicab driver and ordered him to get out. Goldsmith drove the taxi and caused at least three collisions in the downtown area. The man that was with Goldsmith fell to the round and did not get inside the taxi.

Nevada Highway Patrol later located Goldsmith near Craig Road and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Goldsmith drove the taxi northbound on I-15 and abandoned the vehicle in the left travel lane of the highway near Craig Road, according to Trooper Jason Buratczuk.

Goldsmith was running in traffic and trying to carjack other vehicles unsuccessfully, but ultimately left the area on foot, Buratczuk said.

While traffic was stopped, Goldsmith jumped on the back of a semi-trailer, North Las Vegas Police PIO Eric Leavitt said. He ended up at the Petro truck station near the Las Vegas Speedway where clerks called police on a man causing problems. North Las Vegas police arrested Goldsmith without incident and he was transferred into Metro's custody.

Leavitt said Goldsmith was possibly under the influence and was unarmed.

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for robbery, attempted robbery, battery with a deadly weapon, and grand larceny.

This was the third reported carjacking incident in the past 24 hours. A UNLV student was injured in a carjacking near campus just before noon, while police said another carjacker stole a USPS vehicle and later abandoned it.

