UNLV student injured in attempted carjacking near campus Saturday morning

A UNLV student was injured in an attempted carjacking near campus Saturday morning, according to university police.

Lt. Patricia Cervantes of Las Vegas Metro police said the student was pistol-whipped when a shot went off near a Best Buy on Maryland Parkway, near Twain Avenue. The student suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The student returned to campus and sought medical attention at the Recreation and Wellness Center, according to a release. Staff called police about noon and the student was transported to a Las Vegas hospital.

Las Vegas Metro police are leading the investigation as the incident occurred off-campus.

UNLV police said there was not a threat to the university. The suspect was described as a male but no other information was available.

