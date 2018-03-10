Stolen USPS vehicle located in east Las Vegas, suspect at large

Las Vegas Metro police were actively searching for a suspect who carjacked a United States Postal Service vehicle late Saturday morning.

The vehicle was located unoccupied at the intersection of Desert Inn and Eastern Avenue about 2 p.m.

Officers responded to the scene at the 3800 block of Algonquin Drive, near Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway at 11:54 a.m. Lt. Patricia Cervantes of Las Vegas Metro police said a suspect approached a male postal worker and asked him for a ride.

After the worker denied, the suspect demanded him to exit the vehicle, police said. The suspect fled in the USPS vehicle in an unknown direction.

The postal worker told police that he saw a gun in the suspect's possession, but the suspect did not point the gun at him, police confirmed.

A description of the suspect was not available at this time. Anyone with information on the suspect or the USPS vehicle's whereabouts should immediately call police.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this developing situation.