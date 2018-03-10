Justice Department proposes banning rapid-fire bump stocks - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Justice Department proposes banning rapid-fire bump stocks

An example of bump stocks are shown in this photo graphic (CNN). An example of bump stocks are shown in this photo graphic (CNN).
By Sadie Gurman

The Trump administration is proposing banning bump stocks, which allow guns to mimic fully automatic fire and were used in last year's Las Vegas massacre.

The Justice Department's regulation, announced Saturday, would classify the device as a machine gun prohibited under federal law. The move was expected after President Donald Trump ordered officials to work toward a ban after 17 people were killed at a Florida high school. It likely sets the stage for what could become prolonged legal battles with gun manufacturers while the devices remain on the street.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives had previously approved bump stocks. ATF officials believed they lacked the authority to regulate the devices without action from Congress.

The proposal still needs Office of Management and Budget approval.

