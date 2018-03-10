Stretch of U.S. 95 closes for the weekend

Several new changes to Project Neon left drivers confused and frustrated this week.

So if you're out and about this weekend, the biggest thing drivers will want to remember is to avoid the U.S. 95 near downtown Las Vegas.



The final phase of Project Neon, known as the “Main event,” is underway and it's causing a longer, messier commute for some drivers.



"It was a little congested so I was a little late," one driver said



Drivers will likely feel more frustration this weekend.



Starting Friday night, the U.S. 95 will be closed at the I-15 interchange until Monday morning.



At the same time nearby stretches of Martin Luther king Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard will also be shut down.



"That's going to affect a lot especially with the events coming to town and stuff it's going to affect a lot," a driver said.



And while many understand it's needed they also can't wait until all the road work is complete.



"I know it's going to be for the better good but at the moment it's slowing me down," a driver said.



If you need help navigating around the construction zones, NDOT partners with the Waze navigation app and sends updates in real time.

