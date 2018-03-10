Las Vegas shooting survivor: Metro's $460K public records price tag 'humiliating'

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department wanted to charge hundreds of thousands of dollars related to the 1 October shooting. On Friday, a judge said that price tag flies in the face of democracy.

Judge Richard Scotti ordered LVMPD to release thousands of pages of documents and hundreds of hours of video from the 1 October shooting on Feb. 7. Since then, the public has not received a thing, except for an argument stating that it will cost anywhere from "$233,750 to $458,159" for Metro to release public records.

Attorney Brian Claypool, who survived the 1 October shooting, said the bill is a slap in the face to journalists trying to report on public information and an even bigger slap for survivors.

"We are humiliated by the fact that there is a squabble over money to release evidence that's been ordered by the court," Claypool said. "As a survivor, I'm still wearing my wristband in honor of the 58 precious angels that we lost. I will never take this wristband off until it falls off, and when it falls off, I'll have a bracelet made."

Claypool said he is representing dozens of victims but said he does not have much to tell his clients when they ask for updates. He said he thought last month's ruling would change that.

"We were ecstatic. We were like, 'Thank goodness! We're finally going to get some answers!'" Claypool said. "Here we are again, a month later, and we don't have anything, and that just tells me that the driver of the bus in this investigation is the MGM."

Judge Scotti said Metro now has six months to release public records, but it better come without an exorbitant price tag.

"An excessive fee is the antithesis to government accountability," he wrote. "The public's right to know is essential to our democracy... The basic purpose of (public information) is to ensure an informed citizenry, vital to the functioning of a democratic society, needed to check against corruption and to hold the governors accountable to the governed."

Metro will now be required to start producing records within three business days and must release documents as they become available.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.

