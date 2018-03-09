Super Mario Kart takes over navigation on Google Maps - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Super Mario Kart takes over navigation on Google Maps

Mario can navigate you through Google Maps for a limited time. (Source: Google Maps) Mario can navigate you through Google Maps for a limited time. (Source: Google Maps)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Mario is taking a break from rescuing Princess Peach from Bowser to navigate you through Google Maps! 

Google enabled the Super Mario Kart feature for one week on Friday in celebration of Mario Day on March 10. 

To enable it on your phone, download Google maps from the App Store or Google Play, then enter a destination. A question mark will appear near the start button. Once you click it, a confirmation box will appear prompting you to hit "Let's-A-Go!" or "no thanks," click "Let's-A-Go" to starting having fun and embark on a journey with Mario. 

[Check out how it works here]

Google invited everyone using the plumber-turned-racer as a driving companion to share their route with Google Maps on Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #MarioMaps. Google cautioned against sharing personal details like a home or work address and of course, discouraged throwing bananas or red shells at other drivers. 

