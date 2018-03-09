Las Vegas police searching for armed robber

Las Vegas Metro police said they are looking for a man suspected of robbing a Las Vegas business in September.

Police said on Sept. 29, 2017 at 4:04 p.m. the suspect entered a business in the 9800 block of South Maryland Parkway, near Silverado Ranch Boulevard, threatened an employee with a firearm and demanded money from the register. After receiving money from the employee, the suspect left the business.

The suspect was described by police as a black man, in his early 40's, weighing about 230 to 300 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white fedora hat, dark sunglasses, a dark short sleeve button up shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's robbery section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

