Las Vegas police searching for armed robber

Police released images of a robbery suspect. (Source: LVMPD) Police released images of a robbery suspect. (Source: LVMPD)
Las Vegas Metro police said they are looking for a man suspected of robbing a Las Vegas business in September. 

Police said on Sept. 29, 2017 at 4:04 p.m. the suspect entered a business in the 9800 block of South Maryland Parkway, near Silverado Ranch Boulevard, threatened an employee with a firearm and demanded money from the register. After receiving money from the employee, the suspect left the business. 

The suspect was described by police as a black man, in his early 40's, weighing about 230 to 300 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white fedora hat, dark sunglasses, a dark short sleeve button up shirt and khaki pants. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's robbery section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

