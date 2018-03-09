Air Force retires MQ-1 Predator at Creech Air Force Base

The Air Force retired a remotely piloted aircraft Friday. The MQ-1 Predator has been essential in keeping American's safe. The Air Force has been using the aircraft for the last 23 years.

It's manned by a pilot and a sensor operator from a cockpit on the ground. This allows the Air Force to put fewer men out on the front lines and help protect the men and women on the ground.

“There are attacks that have been prevented on U.S. soil because of the men and women that have operated and flown this aircraft,” explained Wing Commander Col. Julian Cheater.

“Today's extremely bittersweet to me, I've been flying this plane for a couple years now. I have about 700 hours in it so it's sad to see it go, but I'm extremely excited for the future,” said Pilot Captain Kyle.

The air force is transitioning to the MQ-9 Reaper. They said the model is a little faster and can carry more weapons. However, the work that's been done with the MQ-1 will go down in history.

