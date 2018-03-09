Valley casinos renovate movie theaters as part of multi-million dollar plan

Several valley casino movie theaters are getting some major upgrades. (FOX5)

Several valley casino movie theaters are getting some major upgrades. It’s part of Station Casinos' multi-million dollar plan, tailored to valley families.

Renovations at Texas Station have begun. Next week, renovation projects are scheduled to start at Boulder Station.

“(We're) working theater by theater up there. All the largest theaters up there (are) getting the luxury reclining chairs,” spokesperson Lori Nelson said about Texas Station.

Those are scheduled to be be done in May. Then it’s on to Boulder Station. Once crews are done, moviegoers will be able to sit back and relax in comfy reclining chairs to watch a film on the silver screen.

“We want the movies to be comfortable,” Nelson said. “We want them to be fun.”

Both theaters are also scheduled to be getting new bars and concession stands. This is part of Station Casinos’ $800 million reinvestment plan. The company has already made upgrades to the Palms.

“We’re also introducing a new nine-screen luxury movie-plex at Palace Station,” Nelson said. “That's part of their nearly $200 million dollar renovation.”

So whether it’s date night or family movie night, Station Casinos said their numbers prove it; these are profitable investments.

“Movies are still a really popular amenity,” Nelson said. “Even though technology has offered another way to watch movies, people still love coming to the theaters for that shared experience, the great sound, the great effects.”

Nelson added casinos across the Valley are working to keep up with a growing population.

“When the Strip grows, and the Raiders are coming and the Knights are here, that means more people are moving to the Valley, more jobs are created,” Nelson said. “Our station casinos are open to the locals; that's what we specialize in.”

Renovations at Boulder Station are scheduled to be finished in 10 weeks.

Some movie theaters at casinos across the Valley are getting major upgrades. Details on @FOX5_Tiana pic.twitter.com/CGIM2v5irB — Tiana Bohner (@FOX5_Tiana) March 9, 2018

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.