NRA gives $798K to Nevada groups, including $120K to schools

An Associated Press analysis shows the National Rifle Association gave nearly $120,000 to Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps at seven Nevada high schools in recent years.

The AP analysis of the NRA Foundation's public tax records finds that those grants were part of a total of $798,500 in cash and materials given to Nevada organizations from 2010 through 2016, mostly through competitive grants meant to promote shooting sports.

Four of the high schools are in the Washoe County School District, including Hug High School in Reno which received the largest grant of $43,500 in 2015.

The NRA gave $205,000 to eight different 4-H clubs around the state.

The state received an average of $114,700 a year in that span, with a high of $203,000 in 2014. Nevada's total NRA funding was about middle of the pack compared other states.

