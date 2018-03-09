Mother arrested in connection with infant daughter's death in Las Vegas

A woman has been charged in connection with the death of her infant, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Police arrested Raelene Jemison, 36, on Thursday after interviewing her. She faces one count of second-degree murder.

According to police, on Jan. 23 at 4:51 p.m. officers responded to the 9200 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near Rampart Boulevard for reports of a 10-month-old, identified as Jordyn Chu, not breathing and a man, identified as Eric Chu, threatening medical personnel. Jordyn was taken to Summerlin Hospital where she died the following day.

The father of the child, Eric, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Chicago on Jan. 26. He was extradited back to Las Vegas where he faces one count of open murder.

Further details on Jemison's involvement were not immediately released.

