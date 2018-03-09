Homeless men electrocuted behind Las Vegas pharmacy - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Homeless men electrocuted behind Las Vegas pharmacy

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Police taped off a section of the building where two men were electrocuted. (Roger Bryner/FOX5) Police taped off a section of the building where two men were electrocuted. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Two homeless men are in critical condition after being electrocuted behind a pharmacy in downtown Las Vegas.

Metro police and medical personnel responded to the White Cross Market on Las Vegas Boulevard near Oakey Boulevard at 1:46. On arrival, officers located two men who were electrocuted behind the business, officer Jay Rivera said. 

The victims reportedly touched electrical wires inside of a closet. The electrocution prompted a power outage in the strip mall where the pharmacy is located.

Police said the men were alert and speaking to paramedics as they were being treated. They were transported to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. 

